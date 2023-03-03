Imran Khan's arrest to add fuel to the fire, warns Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan's arrest to add fuel to the fire, warns Sheikh Rashid

AML chief sees cracks in ruling PDM

03 March,2023 10:30 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed warned on Friday that an attempt to arrest or disqualify PTI Chairman Imran Khan would further worsen the political situation in the country.

Earlier this week, a court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Mr Khan over no show up in the Toshakhana case while the ministers have expressed intent to detain the PTI chief.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had started preparations for general elections, adding that defiance of the orders of the Supreme Court would land the violators in trouble. He also claimed the ruling coalition PDM was facing internal conflict.

Read More: Govt greenlights taking strict action against PTI: Rana Sanaullah

Sharing his two cents on the IMF deal, he predicted that it would trigger inflation and prices of electricity and petroleum products in the country. He said the inflation, petrol prices and interest rate had broken all previous records. However, the appreciated China for providing assistance to the cash-strapped Pakistan.

Sheikh Rashid said the apex court would hear a case regarding vote right to overseas Pakistanis today.