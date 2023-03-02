Govt greenlights taking strict action against PTI: Rana Sanaullah

Sanaullah vows to not spare PTI's criminal mindsets

02 March,2023 09:41 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday the government decided to take strict action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Taking to Twitter, Mr Sanaullah said, "The PTI criminal mindsets will be dealt with with iron hands. The premier has issued advice in this regard. "

Speaking about the anti-state campaign, Mr Sanaullah said, "We vehemently condemn the anti-state campaign and will take strict action against all the elements involved in doing so."

— Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) March 2, 2023