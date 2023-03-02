Tessori vows to continue consultations with stakeholders for economic stability

Tessori stresses need for joint efforts for Karachi’s development

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said on Thursday he will continue to consult with the stakeholders in bid to foster economic growth.

Mr Tessori called on the delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), during which the economic and political situation of the country was discussed. The development projects going under the jurisdiction of the federal government and efforts to restore the infrastructure of Karachi were also reviewed.

Stressing the need for joint efforts for the progression of Karachi, Mr Tessori said the development of the country’s economic hub was key to paving the way for economic well-being.

