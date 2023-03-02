COAS meets PM, discusses national security issues

02 March,2023 08:46 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the overall security situation of the region was discussed while the professional matters of the Pakistan Army also came under consideration.

Earlier, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Dunya News reported.

The CJCSC and premier exchanged views on overall security situation in the country and professional matters of Pakistan’s armed forces during the meeting at the Prime Minister’s House.

Gen Sahir, who was promoted to the rank in November last, had earlier held a meeting with the prime minister following his promotion. The premier had congratulated Gen Sahir on assuming the responsibilities of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

He had also appreciated the professional capability and performance of Gen Mirza.

Calling the army a precious national asset, the prime minister said the leadership of the two most competent officers would further strengthen the country’s defence.