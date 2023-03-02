Maryam hits out at Imran over economic situation

02 March,2023 06:49 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan over the latter’s tweet on the economic situation.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Nawaz took a jibe at the deposed premier and accused him of dragging the country into a quagmire. Berating Mr Khan for negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms Nawaz said, "Cruel deal that you [Imran] struck with the IMF. Then you breached the deal, plunging the country into economic turmoil".

"Mighty audacious of you to criticise those who are undoing your mess created through ruthless plunder, incompetence, and misplaced priorities," she added.

Earlier today, PTI chief Imran Khan said the masses were facing a heavy price of regime change.

Taking to Twitter, the deposed premier went on to say, “A bunch of criminals have been foisted upon the nation by the former COAS.”

Lamenting the persistent depreciation of the rupee, Mr Khan said, "The rupee has been depreciated by over 62 percent during the tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)."

Mr Khan said the inflation rate in the country had increased to a record high in the country’s 75-year history, as it has soared up to 35 percent.

