Expanding trade ties with US, a foremost priority: Ambassador Masood

Pakistan’s Ambassador to US met with a delegation of US Soybean Export Council.

02 March,2023 04:21 am

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Masood Khan says Pakistan is committed to easing regulatory regime and facilitating businesses in the country.

He was talking to the leadership of US Soybean Export Council (USSEC) in Washington.

The Ambassador said expanding trade with US, the largest trading partner and export destination for Pakistan, has remained a foremost priority of the Government.

He said Pakistan is working with the US business community for enhanced cooperation in the agriculture sector through sharing of knowledge, expertise and research for meeting its domestic requirements and enhancing agricultural productivity.

Talking to the Ambassador, the delegation said that USSEC wanted to assist Pakistan in livestock development and meeting its Soy requirements.

The meeting was informed that the United States produced approximately 120 million tons of Soy, annually, with 60% being exported to countries across the globe. Soy exports to Pakistan are less than a million ton annually.

Issues related to Soy exports including regulatory framework and laws governing import of genetically modified products also came under discussion during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Masood Khan said that regulatory framework for importing GM products including Soy was being streamlined in the country for the ease of importers and the business community and every effort was being made to expedite approval processes.

The Ambassador also encouraged the delegation to play its role in building linkages of US farmers, processors, merchandizers and others constituents of Soy supply chain with their Pakistani counterparts.

