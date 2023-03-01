MQM-P, PPP lock horns over delimitation issue

Pakistan Pakistan MQM-P, PPP lock horns over delimitation issue

Issuance of development funds not happened: sources

01 March,2023 06:03 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In connection with the matter of delimitation of the constituencies, the tussle between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) once again arose on Wednesday as the notification of a change in the delimitation had not been issued.

Sources privy to the development said the MQM-P had handed over the list to the PPP to extend the committees for the local union to 53. The issuance of the development funds was not even happened, added the sources.

Considering the attitude of the Sindh government, the MQM-P had taken its complaint to the premier.

As per the sources, due to the legal complexities, the Sindh government had not managed to change the position of the delimitation.

MQM-P had raised the demand to review the schedule and extend the days of the census, on which the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had agreed with the MQM-P.

