Two student groups create mayhem at PU

01 March,2023 06:01 pm

LAHORE (Dunya Web) – A clash took place between two groups at Lahore’s Punjab University where educational activities were disrupted on Wednesday.

Police said two groups of students scuffled and also resorted to aerial firing and stone pelting but it could not be ascertained how many students were injured. They said 47 students had been taken into custody.

As word went round, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana took notice of the incident and directed police to take stern action.

The incident comes just days after the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) was shut down for an indefinite period following a clash between two student groups.

