COAS lauds rescue teams for heroics in quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

COAS lauds USAR team’s commendable work in quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

01 March,2023 06:24 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday visited the Headquarters Engineers Division here and appreciated the professionalism and commendable work done by ‘USAR team’ of Pakistan Army during rescue efforts in the earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS was briefed on efforts carried out by the Pakistan Army's Urban Search and Rescue Team (USAR) in Turkiye and Syria.

The COAS met and interacted with the rescue team members. He also highlighted the importance of the country’s enduring strategic relations with Turkiye and Syria and the need to assist, particularly in times of crises.