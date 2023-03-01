Newly-wed couple lead protest against inflation

Newly-wed couple lead protest against inflation

01 March,2023 05:29 pm

NAWABSHAH (Dunya News) – In a bizarre and interesting way to protest against the skyrocketing inflation, the newly married husband and wife in Nawabshah protested against the skyrocketing inflation before going to home.

Yasir Barorh and his wife Sehrish Pirzada led the protest against the ever-increasing prices of petrol, sugar and flour. Their relatives and family members also joined the protest.

The wife said she was told by her husband to take part in the protest against inflation first before reaching home and she agreed.

The citizens were surprised to see a newly married wife raising her voice against soaring inflation instead of spending memorable time with his husband and her new relatives.