ECP allows KP caretaker government for transfers, postings

01 March,2023 05:54 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan allowed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa interim government for transfer and postings in the province.

After the caretaker government sought permission, The ECP said the caretaker government could do transfers and postings till grade 16. The ECP told the interim setup of its decision.

The Supreme Court ordered the ECP to hold elections within 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies after which transfers and postings were allowed by the ECP.