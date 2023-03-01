Marriyum Aurangzeb slams Imran Khan over cancellation of 'Jail Bharo Drive'

Pakistan Pakistan Marriyum Aurangzeb slams Imran Khan over cancellation of 'Jail Bharo Drive'

Ms Aurangzeb said that keeping the constitution safe was Imran Khan's duty.

01 March,2023 05:34 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister of Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that the “Jail Bharo Movement” has failed and the real deal will start soon as now Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would have to face the music.

While bashing the PTI Chief Imran Khan over the cancellation of the “Jail Bharo Movement” the information minister said, “Which Jail Bharo Drive were you talking about? You should be held accountable for the chaos you created by starting the movement.”

Furthermore, Ms Aurangzeb said that keeping the constitution safe was Imran Khan’s duty yet he decided to “manipulate” the President, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker to violate the constitution, such a person should be held responsible for his actions.

READ MORE: Imran Khan calls off 'Jail Bharo' movement after SC verdict on Punjab, KP elections

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday suspended the court arrest drive of the party after the Supreme Court ordered general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

In a tweet, the former premier welcomed the judgement of the apex court, saying: “It was the responsibility of SC to uphold Constitution & they have valiantly done that through their judgement today”. He said the ruling was an assertion of the rule of law in Pakistan.

“We are suspending our Jail Bharo movement & moving forward with election campaigns in KP & Punjab,” he concluded.