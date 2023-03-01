Light rain in parts of country turns weather chilly

Pakistan Pakistan Light rain in parts of country turns weather chilly

The Met Office has predicted more rain in different parts of the country during next 24 hours.

01 March,2023 07:02 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Light rain with cool breeze in Lahore and other parts of the country on Tuesday brought the mercury further down and turned the weather cold, Dunya News reported.

Rain was also reported in Faisalabad, Jhang, Vehari, Pirmehal, Muridke, Nankana Sahib, Dunyapur, in Punjab province and Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Chaghi, Dalbadin in Balochistan province.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the current rain spell will continue for the next 24 hours.

The Met Office said, cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country while, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) are likely in upper/central Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper/central Punjab and Pothohar region. Hailstorm and heavy fall are expected at a few places during next 24 hours.

