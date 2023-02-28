Creating rift in apex court is PML-N's old strategy, says Fawad Chaudhry

28 February,2023 07:06 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that creating division in the Supreme Court was an old policy of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Talking to the media, he said the PTI also believed in consensus but the opposition wanted Imran Khan’s disqualification first for any dialogue. The negotiations could not proceed in this kind of atmosphere.

The former minister added the Supreme Court took an important step to protect the constitution because it was its custodian while mentioning the people were looking towards the apex court for justice.

He mentioned everybody knows which groups were active to create a schism in the Supreme Court while mentioning the polls could not go beyond 90 days after the assemblies’ dissolution.

