FIA lodges corruption and money-laundering case against Farah Gogi

Rs840 mln transferred to Gogi's accounts during PTI's tenure

28 February,2023 06:59 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday lodged cases of corruption and money laundering against Farhat Shehzadi, also known as Farah Gogi.

The FIA took the action on the recommendation of Punjab’s anti-corruption department which stated that Ms Gogi had taken billions of rupees in bribe for transferring RPOs, commissioners, DPOs, DCs and other public servants.

The agency stated that Ms Gogi had got 10-acre land worth Rs600 million allotted against her company Al-Moeez Dairies and Foods (Pvt) Limited for just Rs80 million and collected millions of rupees in bribe for awarding tenders illegally using her [political] influence. It said Rs840 million were credited to Ms Gogi’s bank accounts during the last three years of the PTI’s tenure and that amount did not reconcile with her sources of income.

Sources said it was expected that the FIA might dig out benami accounts containing billions of rupees in her name too. On the other hand, the agency had discovered assets worth Rs520 million which contained commercial and residential plots, plazas and houses in Lahore and Islamabad's posh areas.