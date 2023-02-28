Wassan sees Imran getting arrested

Pakistan Pakistan Wassan sees Imran getting arrested

Wassan predicts Imran’s disqualification in March

28 February,2023 07:04 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Manzoor Wassan lambasted on Tuesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying the latter will be arrested following the opening of the old cases against him.



Mr Wassan predicted the deposed premier [Imran] would be disqualified in March and that he would also be arrested.

Speaking about the PTI’s "Jail Bharo Movement," Mr Wassan said, “It is not easy to stage movements in a successful way.”

Mr Wassan stated that public servants and labourers were facing severe economic hardships as a result of the skyrocketing inflation.

He demanded that public servants' salaries be increased by up to 70 per cent and also emphasised the importance of raising labourers’ wages.

