Wassan sees Imran getting arrested

Wassan predicts Imran’s disqualification in March
KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Manzoor Wassan lambasted on Tuesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying the latter will be arrested following the opening of the old cases against him.
Mr Wassan predicted the deposed premier [Imran] would be disqualified in March and that he would also be arrested.
Speaking about the PTI’s "Jail Bharo Movement," Mr Wassan said, “It is not easy to stage movements in a successful way.”
Mr Wassan stated that public servants and labourers were facing severe economic hardships as a result of the skyrocketing inflation.
He demanded that public servants' salaries be increased by up to 70 per cent and also emphasised the importance of raising labourers’ wages.