In-focus

Wassan sees Imran getting arrested

Wassan sees Imran getting arrested

Pakistan

Wassan predicts Imran’s disqualification in March

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Manzoor Wassan lambasted on Tuesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying the latter will be arrested following the opening of the old cases against him.

Mr Wassan predicted the deposed premier [Imran] would be disqualified in March and that he would also be arrested.

Speaking about the PTI’s "Jail Bharo Movement," Mr Wassan said, “It is not easy to stage movements in a successful way.”

Mr Wassan stated that public servants and labourers were facing severe economic hardships as a result of the skyrocketing inflation.

He demanded that public servants' salaries be increased by up to 70 per cent and also emphasised the importance of raising labourers’ wages.
 

Related Topics
Pakistan Peoples Party
Pakistan Politics



Related News