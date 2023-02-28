ADB delegation calls on PM Shehbaz

PM lauded ADB's cooperation in multiple sectors

28 February,2023 06:54 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A three-member delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The delegation comprised the Executive Director for Japan Takahiro Yasui, the Executive Director for the People’s Republic of China Veihua Liu, and the Executive Director for Korea Sangmin Ryu.

The PM lauded the ADB’s support for Pakistan in the wake of the 2022 floods, and cooperation in tackling climate change and the social sector. The PM said the country was hopeful for strengthening cooperation in the future.