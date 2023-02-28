Retired Justice Nasira Iqbal speaks out against jail-cramming movement

Retired Justice Nasira Iqbal speaks out against jail-cramming movement

advised PTI to run election campaigns

28 February,2023 02:39 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Waleed Iqbal’s mother, retired Justice Nasira Iqbal, hit out at the 'Jail Bharo Tehreek', saying the leader asked the party workers to render sacrifices by going to jail while he himself stays out on pre-arrest bail.

Speaking to Voicepk.net, Nasira Iqbal, without naming PTI chairman Imran Khan, deplored that the leader had taken pre-arrest bail and asked everyone else to fill the jails.

She said she asked her son not to become a part of the jail-cramming movement and advised the PTI to run election campaign instead of filling the jails on the public expense.