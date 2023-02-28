Rain in Lahore brings mercury down

28 February,2023 06:55 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Rain with cool breeze in the provincial capital Lahore and its adjacent areas in the wee hours of Tuesday turned the weather cold while Met Office has predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Rain was also reported in different other cities of the Punjab province including Sheikhupura, Muridke, Kundian, Sangla Hill, Kamalia, Kala Shah Kaku, Farooqabad and their adjacent areas.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted light rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hills in north Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Potohar region during next 24 hours. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

