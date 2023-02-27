Ali Amin Gandapur cleared of chaos charges in PTI long march

Ali Amin Gandapur cleared of chaos charges in PTI long march

Umar Gandapur and Faisal Gandapur also acquitted

27 February,2023 05:15 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and sessions court on Monday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur and his brothers in a case filed against them for causing chaos in a PTI long march.

Judge Muhammad Shabbir cleared Mr Gandpaur and his brothers Umar Amin Gandapur and Faisal Amin Gandapur of the charges.