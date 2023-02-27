Ali Amin Gandapur cleared of chaos charges in PTI long march
Pakistan
Umar Gandapur and Faisal Gandapur also acquitted
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and sessions court on Monday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur and his brothers in a case filed against them for causing chaos in a PTI long march.
Judge Muhammad Shabbir cleared Mr Gandpaur and his brothers Umar Amin Gandapur and Faisal Amin Gandapur of the charges.
Earlier, the PTI leader and his brothers had been booked in a case of spreading chaos in the PTI long march at the Tarnol police station. Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah had brought forward alleged audio of Mr Gandapur and an unknown person regarding guns and men in the long march and accused PTI chairman Imran Khan of planning to spread chaos.