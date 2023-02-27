Toshakhana, attempted murder cases: Imran Khan's request for relocation of court rejected

Islamabad court accepts one-day extension in bail of the PTI chief

27 February,2023 12:41 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and sessions court on Monday turned down a petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, seeking relocation of court hearing Toshakhana case and an attempted murder case against him to the judicial complex citing securing reasons.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal rejected the petition, saying it was the first time that a court had been asked to change its places for hearing the case. He remarked the cases would not be transferred and ordered Mr Khan to appear before him on Tuesday as he approved one-day extension in his bail.

The case of “attempted murder” was registered at the Secretariat police station in Islamabad against him on the complaint of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha. The PML-N leader claimed that he was attacked when the PTI supporters were protesting disqualification of Mr Khan in the Toshakhana case.

The FIR said the protesters had blocked the Srinagar Highway at the behest of the PTI leaders during which they vandalised and pelted stones.

Earlier, two cases were registered against Imran Khan, secretary general Asad Umar and 100 party workers under terrorism charges for alleged violence during the protests.

The PTI chief’s lawyers Babar Awan and Ali Bokhari attended the hearing when they requested the court hear the case against their client at the Judicial Complex. Saying the Ministry of Interior had issued threats, Mr Awan said his client was ready to appear if the prime minister, interior minister and chief commissioner took responsibility for his security.

At one point during the hearing, Mr Ranja requested the court to form a medical board for examination of the PTI chief but his plea was rejected.

Commenting on the PTI chief’s plea, the judge said it did not fall under his jurisdiction to take decision about the transfer of court. Later, Mr Awan assured the court that Imran Khan would appear on Tuesday.

The investigation officer in the attempted murder case said Imran Khan was not present at the crime scene. The court summoned complete record in the case and adjourned hearing till Tuesday.