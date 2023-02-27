NA-193 by-poll: PTI pockets more than combined votes secured by all candidates

NA-193 by-poll: PTI pockets more than combined votes secured by all candidates

PTI candidate Mohsin Leghari defeated PML-N candidate Ammar Leghari by a margin of 35,174 votes.

27 February,2023

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday obtained more than the combined votes secured by all other candidates contesting the National Assembly constituency NA-193 Rajanpur by-election held on Sunday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mohsin Leghari secured 90,392 votes whereas the total number of votes obtained by all other candidates was 83,574. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mohsin Leghari defeated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ammar Awais Leghari by a margin of 35,174 votes who bagged 55,218 votes.

According to unofficial results PTI candidate Mohsin Leghari obtained 90,392 votes against 55,218 votes bagged by Ammar Awais Leghari of PML-N. The PPP candidate Akhtar Hussain Gorchani obtained 20,074 votes.

The seat fell vacant due to the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Jaffar Khan Leghari who died in Lahore on December 31, 2022, after a prolonged illness.

A tough contest was expected between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the by-poll for National Assembly’s seat NA-193 as both the parties have awarded tickets to very prominent political families of the region. The PTI candidate Mohsin Leghari emerged head and shoulders above his opponents from PML-N and PPP after the unofficial results announced on Sunday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has awarded ticket to Mohsin Leghari who is nephew of (Late) Jaffar Khan Leghari. He is also regarded as the political successor of the late Leghari who was reportedly the most respected elder of the Leghari tribe. Mohsin Leghari served as the Finance Minister in the former coalition government of PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in Punjab. He was elected to Punjab Assembly on a PTI ticket from PP-293 Rajanpur in the 2018 general polls.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has awarded ticket to Ammar Awais Leghari who is son of Awais Leghari who remained a federal minister in PML-N government and grandson of the former president of Pakistan Farooq Leghari, the late chief of the Leghari tribe.

Late Jaffar Khan Leghari emerged victorious from National Assembly constituency NA-193 Rajanpur on the PTI ticket in 2018 general elections by securing 81,149 votes. He had defeated PML-N backed independent candidate Sardar Sher Ali Khan Gurchani who had obtained 55,409 votes while Pakistan People’s Party candidate Shazia Abid remained third by getting 27,710 votes. Late Jaffar Khan Leghari had defeated Sardar Sher Ali Khan Gurchani by a margin of 25,740.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI has secured 9,243 extra votes in the National Assembly constituency NA-193 Rajanpur by-election held on 26 February 2023 as compared to the general election held in 2018. On the other hand vote bank of both PML-N and PPP shrunk considerably.

Moreover, the total votes secured by Mohsin Leghari (90,392) are more than the combined votes obtained by Ammar Awais Leghari of PML-N (55,218 votes) and PPP candidate Akhtar Hussain Gorchani (20,074 votes).

In the 2018 general elections the situation was different. The PTI candidate late Jaffar Khan Leghari had won election from National Assembly constituency NA-193 Rajanpur by securing 81,149 votes. The total votes obtained by Jaffar Khan Leghari were less than the combined votes secured by PML-N backed independent candidate Sardar Sher Ali Khan Gurchani (55,409 votes) and PPP’s Shazia Abid (27,710 votes).

