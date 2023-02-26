Imran Ismail slams PDM for trying to escape elections

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Ismail slams PDM for trying to escape elections

Imran Ismail slams PDM for trying to escape elections

26 February,2023 09:32 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former governor of Sindh Imran Ismail said on Sunday that they support Imran Khan on every step in the “Jail Bharo Movement.”

While addressing the media, the former governor said, “It was all a conspiracy, the nation’s favourite Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed over a conspiracy done in the middle of the night.”

Furthermore, he said that the power was given to incompetent people who should’ve been in jail. He added, “People like Rana Sanaullah, and Shehbaz Sharif would have been in jails serving time.”

Imran Ismail also said, “The current government is trying to escape elections, no matter what they do, elections will be held, there is no other ray of hope other than Imran Khan.”