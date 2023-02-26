PTI's 'Jail Bharo Drive' has turned into 'embarrassment drive,' says Rana Sana

26 February,2023 05:13 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan decided to spread anarchy throughout the country, the Jail Bharo Movement has turned into the “embarrassment movement.”

While addressing the press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said, “There are hardly two hundred people arrested in the Jail Bharo Movement, and 80 per cent of them want to be released, though they would be detained for 30 days at least.”

He added that PTI’s plan to surround Islamabad failed miserably, they wanted to crowd the jails and hence the government did that so that they would be well aware of the detention. He said, “initially the government would fill the far-flung jails and later on they will start filling Lahore and Rawalpindi jails.’

Rana Sana said, “They respect the judiciary and by weakening the judiciary, it would add up to the state’s difficulties. Bench fixing should also be inquired, “sou motu” should be taken and the responsible people should be rebuked that why any judge has personal terms with Parvez Elahi.”

He said that Imran Khan did not work for the well-being of the state, though he only created obstacles for Pakistan, the nation came to know about him that Mr Khan tried to spread chaos.

The interior minister further said, “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) still stands strong in Punjab, if they change the candidates, they can still win the majority. They would give suggestions to the party but the final decision will still be in hands of the party leadership, and the nation would tell them their place by the power of the vote.”