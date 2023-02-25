Maryam calls Imran Khan “conspiracies king” in her Twitter response
LAHORE (Dunya News) - After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan levelled allegations against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz by saying she was trying to affect the cases of Supreme Court, the PML-N’s Senior Vice President called Imran Khan "king of conspiracies theories".
She said in her Tweet, that Imran Khan would see how that “spoilt brat” would defeat him in the elections and as a result he would become irrelevant in the political landscape.