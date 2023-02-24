Marri Ittehad ends sit-in after govt action over Barkhan killings, incarceration

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The All-Pakistan Marri Ittehad on Friday ended the sit-in they had been holding to protest against the gruesome Barkhan incident.

The protesters had been continuing the demonstration in the red zone where they kept the three bodies for the last few days.

Khan of Kalat's brother, Senator Agha Umar Ahmedzai, announced the end of the sit-in. Representatives of the tribal jirga arrived at the sit-in site under the leadership of Prince Umar Ahmed Zai. Sardar Sakhi Jan Samalani accompanied the tribal elders.

After Khan of Kalat announced the end of the sit-in, some participants including Mir Nimat Marri opposed the move. However, the leaders of the All Pakistan Marri Ittehand, Mehredin Marri and Jahangir Marri, also ended the sit-in. Mehrdin Marri said their demands had been fulfilled by the government. He said the arrest of provincial minister Abdul Rehman Khetran and recovery of the family of Khan Muhammad Marri had prompted them to end the protest.

He said Giran Naz and her daughter would be taken to Karachi for medical treatment, while the bodies were being taken for DNA. He said the burial would be announced later.

- Background -

Six family members of Khan Marri, including his wife Giran Naz, daughter Farzana and four sons Imran, Abdul Hameed, Ghaffar and Sattar, who were abducted in Balochistan's Barkhan area, were later rescued by security forces. Sources said there were reports that some people had been abducted and kept in Multan and raids were being conducted to rescue them.