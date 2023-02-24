PTI to incept process of issuing tickets for elections in Punjab, KP
Pakistan
Imran Khan will interview three candidates each for a ticket
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday announced kickstarting the process of issuing tickets for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
The PTI will release the interview schedule for the candidates shortlisted by the PTI parliamentary board who will later be interviewed by PTI chief Imran Khan. Mr Khan would interview three candidates each for a constituency and approve the issuance of tickets in a session of the PTI’s parliamentary board, sources said.