PMIS registered over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors across 43 jails of Punjab

Traditional manual systems, HRM, Duty Summary and other areas digitized in prisons, Chairman PITB

24 February,2023 12:40 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – More than 6 lakh prisoners and over 9 lakh visitors have been registered under the Prison Management Information System (PMIS) developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Punjab Prisons Department.

Furthermore, over 13,000 HRM profiles have been created in the 43 jails of Punjab. This emerged during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf. PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Syed Qasim Ifzal and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that the Prison Management Information System (PMIS) has been designed to computerize the information of prisoners, monitor staff and other administrative matters online.

On this occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the traditional manual system in jails has been digitized which includes Online Bank Payment, Visitor Management, Medical, Food Delivery from Canteen etc.

He further stated that the Hospital Management, Human Resource Management, Duty Summary, Store Management etc have been digitized in the prisons, thanks to the Prison Management Information System. “There has been a lot of transparency and improvement in the administrative affairs of prisoners and other matters,” he concluded.

