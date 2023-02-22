Security forces kill one terrorist in North Waziristan gun battle

22 February,2023 08:45 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed a terrorist in an intense gun battle in general area Spinwam of North Waziristan District on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District on Wednesday.

During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians.

Local of the area appreciated the response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.