Pakistan Pakistan Security forces arrest six terrorists in North Waziristan

22 February,2023 09:31 am

NORTH WAZIRISTAN (Web Desk) – Security forces on Wednesday arrested six terrorists including a suicide bomber, his accomplice, and four others during an operation.

Official sources said that the terrorists had been shifted to an unknown place for investigation and they had admitted their crimes.

To date, the forces have arrested 28 accomplices of terrorists in North Waziristan which could lead to more arrests. Most of them had graduated from seminaries in Karak, Hangu, Kurram, and Tall, sources added.

In the wake of such arrests, parents have been advised to admit their students to seminaries after thorough deliberation.