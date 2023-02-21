PTI forms special committee for 'Jail Bharo Movement'

PTI forms special committee for 'Jail Bharo Movement'

21 February,2023 06:06 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday formed a special committee for the “Jail Bharo Movement.”

The president of PTI Lahore, Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood, and General Secretary Zubair Niazi issued a notification of the committee.

It is pertinent to mention that PTI chief Imran Khan on Feb 17 announced that he would start the “Jail Bharo Movement” on Feb 22 (Wednesday). The movement would be initiated from the provincial capital Lahore and the PTI leaders would reach Charing Cross to court arrest at 2pm.

According to sources, in the first phase, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Waleed Iqbal and former provincial minister Dr Murad Raas will go for court arrest, and numerous PTI supporters will be there as well.