Caretaker Punjab Govt imposes Section 144 in Lahore for seven days

Punjab Home Department imposed Section 144 on recommendations made by Deputy Commissioner Lahore.

21 February,2023 03:18 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Caretaker Punjab Government on Monday imposed Section 144 in Lahore for seven days with immediate effect, citing terror threat and beginning to PSL-8 matches in the city, Dunya News reported.

A notification in this regard has also been issues. As per the notification, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 in three areas of Lahore, including Main Boulevard Gulberg, the Mall Road Lahore (from Mian Mir Bridge to Istanbul Chowk) and Civil Secretariat and its adjacent roads.

All kinds of protests, corner meetings, jalsas, public gatherings rallies, processions, dharnas and such other activities in the obove mentioned areas under Section 144 (6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

According to sources, Section 144 was imposed by the Punjab Home Department in the light of recommendations made by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore.



