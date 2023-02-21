NAB summons Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 9

Pakistan Pakistan NAB summons Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 9

NAB summons Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 9

21 February,2023 04:52 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.



The former premier has been asked to appear before the investigators on March 9. The development comes shortly after NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigned from the post.

The accountability watchdog is investigating the matter of racketeering of gifts by the former Prime Minister received from other countries.



NAB has obtained the records of gifts from the cabinet division and government treasury for investigation. DG NAB Rawalpindi is supervising the investigation of the Toshakhana case.

Earlier today, a district and sessions court in the federal capital approved a plea filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan for exemption from physical appearance in the Toshakhana case, deferring his indictment again.



Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case when Mr Khan’s lawyer Gohar Ali Khan and prosecutor Saad Hassan appeared in the court. As the hearing began, Gohar Ali submitted the exemption plea, saying doctors had recommended his client to take rest as he was recovering from the bullet wounds after the Wazirabad attack.



Mr Hassan opposed the plea, arguing that the PTI chief appeared before the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday and he reached the court room on foot. He also pleaded the court to issue an order for medical examination of the former premier by a team of the PIMS hospital.



The judge remarked the PTI chief had been seeking exemption at every hearing, and “we are allowing it continuously”. Later, he directed the PTI chief’s lawyer to ensure the presence of Imran Khan during next hearing scheduled for Feb 28.



Read More: Imran decides to withdraw petition from IHC against disqualification in Toshakhana case



Last year, the top electoral body had sent the reference to the district and sessions court under Sections 137, 170, and 167 of the Election Act, seeking initiation of criminal proceedings against Imran Khan for incorrect declaration of assets for 2017-2018 and 2018-19. The ECP, in the petition, has called for a three-year jail term and imposing a fine on the PTI chief.



On Dec 15, the court admitted the commission’s plea against Mr Khan. In its three-page verdict, the court noted that prima facie, the former premier didn't mention the details of the gifts he acquired from the Toshakhana. In August last, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) moved the ECP against Imran Khan over not filing the details of gifts he obtained from Toshakhana for Rs21.5 million.



Later in October, the ECP, in a unanimous decision, found the former prime minister guilty of “corrupt practices” and disqualified him from being a member of parliament.

Watch here