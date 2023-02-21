Approval of mini-budget by incomplete quorum derailed democracy: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan Pakistan Approval of mini-budget by incomplete quorum derailed democracy: Sheikh Rashid

President's announcement of elections date is constitutional

21 February,2023 03:32 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday said the approval of Rs170 billion mini-budget by incomplete quorum of the National Assembly derailed democracy.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “President Dr Arif Alvi’s decision to announce the date for elections [in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa] is in line with the Constitution, and if his order is not complied with, it will plunge the country into darkness”. “Imran Khan emboldened his as well as the LHC’s image by appearing before the court”, he added.

— Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) February 21, 2023

In another tweet, he wrote, “The poor are dying but the IMF deal is in the cold-storage”. “They [political opponents] travel in private planes because they fear being called out. The COAS must order a probe into the robbery at my house as the police’s confiscation of my valuables is hinting at something else”, he added.

