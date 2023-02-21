Milestones in Punjab, KP elections journey

21 February,2023

By Wajid Ali



The political landscape in Pakistan has been marked by intense turbulence in recent times, and the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies has further fuelled the ongoing political turmoil. The decision to dissolve these assemblies has been met with mixed reactions from various stakeholders, and has sparked a heated debate across the country.

In this context, it is crucial to delve into the timeline of events that led to the dissolution of these assemblies, and understand the underlying factors that contributed to this development. From legal challenges to protests and trust vote, the journey toward the dissolution of these assemblies has been a complex and contentious one.



By examining this timeline, one can gain a deeper insight into the dynamics of power and politics in country and the challenges that lie ahead for the country's democratic institutions.

Punjab Assembly



The Punjab Assembly was dissolved on January 14, 2023, and elections are scheduled to be held before April 14, 2023, as the constitution bound the authorities to hold polls within 90 days after the dissolution of the legislature.



On January 22, 2023, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) nominated Media mogul Syed Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, and he took the oath on the same day.



On January 25, 2023, the electoral watchdog recommended that the Punjab Assembly elections be held between April 9 and April 13, 2023, while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly elections should be held between April 15 and April 17, 2023.



On the other hand, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on January 27 moved the Lahore High Court to set the date for the elections. On January 30, 2023, the Lahore High Court heard the PTI's plea and stated that the elections should be held within 90 days.



On February 8, 2023, the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Finance refused to provide security for the upcoming elections amid surge in terrorism across the country. Also, on the same day, the Chief Secretary of Punjab suggested that the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly elections be held on the same day to reduce costs and provide full-proof security.



On Feb 10, 2023, the Lahore High Court ordered the ECP to hold the elections in Punjab within 90 days.



Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman on Feb 16 challenged the single bench decision in the Supreme Court, while the apex court ruled that if the elections did not take place in Punjab, the Chief Justice could take notice of the matter.



President Alvi on Feb 17 invited the Chief Election Commissioner at Presidency to discuss the date of the election. But the electoral watchdog persisted with its decision to not attend an urgent meeting called by President.



On Feb 20 President in his unilateral decision announced that elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held on April 9.

KP Assembly



The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was dissolved on January 18, and elections are scheduled to be held before April 14, 2023, as the constitution bound the authorities concerned to hold polls within 90 days after the dissolution of the legislature.



After the consensus of the treasury and opposition benches, former bureaucrat Azam Khan on January 21 was picked as caretaker executive of the province, and on January 26 he was sworn in as caretaker CM.



On January 31, 2023, a plea was filed in the Peshawar High Court by PTI’s stalwart Asad Umar seeking date of elections. And PHC on Feb 6 upon Asad’s request sought reply from interim government and the ECP.



On February 7, 2023, under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sultan Raja, a meeting was held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming general and by-elections. The Chief Election Commissioner stated that there should be an immediate exchange of postings of officers in the province, and non-partisan staff should be appointed before the elections. Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stated that the help of the army and the Frontier Corps would be required to fill the shortage of officials in the province.



On February 8, 2023, the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Finance apologised for their inability to provide assistance for the upcoming general and by-elections.



President Alvi on Feb 17 invited the Chief Election Commissioner at Presidency to discuss the date of the election. But the electoral watchdog persisted with its decision to not attend an urgent meeting called by President.



On Feb 20 President in his unilateral decision announced that elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held on April 9.