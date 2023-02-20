Hordes of People stand behind Imran at his court's appearance, says Hammad Azhar

Pakistan Pakistan Hordes of People stand behind Imran at his court's appearance, says Hammad Azhar

Hordes of People stand behind Imran at his court’s appearance, says Hammad Azhar

20 February,2023 08:04 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Hammad Azhar and Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that despite no call given by the PTI, the people turned up in huge numbers to stand behind the PTI chief.

Former minister Hammad Azhar said law and democracy were absent in the country and the PTI supremo was the only hope because he “is the only fearless and honest leader”.

Talking to the workers who gathered to support Imran Khan, PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry said the members of the PTI were suffering from torture since May 25, while mentioning the president did a constitutional act by announcing the election date because the polls would be held within the 90 days as per the constitution.

