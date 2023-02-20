PM Shehbaz vows to take tangible steps to foster economic growth

Govt making all-out efforts to reduce unnecessary imports

20 February,2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed on Monday to take tangible steps in a bid to foster economic growth.

A delegation of Rothschild and Co, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory groups – called on the prime minister. Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Finance, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The PM stated the government was making every effort to reduce unnecessary imports by increasing exports.

The premier said that the incumbent government also faced the issues of mismanagement of the previous government, adding that, even in the face of such issues, the government was committed to improving the country’s economy with strenuous efforts.

Speaking to the delegation, the prime minister mentioned that Pakistan faced a natural calamity in the shape of recent floods spurred by the worst climate changes.

The delegation termed the economic situation in the country as stable and said that its talented manpower was its real strength.

The present government was taking steps to put the economy on the right path.

They also commended the Pakistan Stock Exchange as having some of the best-performing stocks in the region. According to them, Pakistan had also effectively raised global awareness about the effects of climate change.