President has no authority to announce election date, says Khawaja Asif

20 February,2023 07:08 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that President Arif Alvi was violating his constitutional authority by giving the date of the election.

Speaking to the media, he said the country was settling the terms with the International Monetary Fund and hence the country would avoid the default. Mr Asif went against his previous claim in which he admitted that the country had already defaulted.

The minister added the government crushed the little slums of the poor people and meanwhile the other half was enjoying the lavish lifestyle. He mentioned that the golf club of 1,400 kanals on the Mall road was rented for Rs4,000 amidst the worsening state of affairs of the country’s economy.

