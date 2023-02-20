CM Balochistan approves compensation for Lasbela blast affectees

Pakistan Pakistan CM Balochistan approves compensation for Lasbela blast affectees

CM Balochistan approves compensation for Lasbela blast affectees

20 February,2023 06:36 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday approved the compensation to the families of the deceased and injured in the Lasbela blast.

The CM approved the compensation, on the summary sent by the home and tribal department of Balochistan. An amount of RS1.5m to the families of the deceased, RS5,00,000 to the families of the severely injured and RS2,00,000 to the ones who were not severely injured.

It is pertinent to mention that a district committee was formed headed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lasbela to look into the matter of the Lasbela blast-stricken people.

Regardless of the fact that the Lasbela incident did not fall under the category of terrorism, the CM granted compensation to the affectees.