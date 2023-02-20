Interim CM Naqvi vows to develop CTD on modern lines by improving intelligence capability

20 February,2023 04:36 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Interim Chief Minister Moshin Naqvi said on Friday that the government would make effort to improve the operational and intelligence capability of the Counter Terrorism Department and modern weapons would be provided in this regard.

Interim CM visited the CTD headquarters where he was briefed on the successful intelligence operation against the terrorists.

Mr Naqvi praised the efforts of the CTD in successfully countering the scourge of terrorism and said the CTD was an important pillar in curbing the growth of extremism in society while mentioning the institution’s sacrifices against terror attacks would not go in vain.

The CM was flanked by the Punjab IGP, CCPO, finance secretary, information secretary CTD senior officials.

