ATC excludes terrorism charges from PTV and parliament case against Khan

20 February,2023 02:30 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday excluded terrorism charges from the case lodged against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan over Parliament and Pakistan Television (PTV) attack.

The ATC judge Rana Jawad Abbas heard the plea pertaining to quashing the terrorism charges from the case. Naeem Haider Panjutha and Advocate Intizar Hussain Panjutha had filed plea on Mr Khan’s behalf.

The court forwarded the case to a sessions court after announcing the verdict.