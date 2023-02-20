ATC excludes terrorism charges from PTV and parliament case against Khan
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday excluded terrorism charges from the case lodged against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan over Parliament and Pakistan Television (PTV) attack.
The ATC judge Rana Jawad Abbas heard the plea pertaining to quashing the terrorism charges from the case. Naeem Haider Panjutha and Advocate Intizar Hussain Panjutha had filed plea on Mr Khan’s behalf.
The court forwarded the case to a sessions court after announcing the verdict.
Earlier, Mr Khan had challenged the ATC's jurisdiction in the case and requested the court to transfer the case to relevant court as he contended that the PTI had conducted a peaceful protest and terrorism charges were filed against the party leadership. On the other hand, Islamabad High Court (IHC) had earlier decided to take up a plea filed by the federal government against the acquittal of Mr Khan and other PTI leaders in the Parliament attack case on Jan 9.