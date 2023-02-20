No trust in PPP moves MQM-P to look up to 'powerful', says Farooq Sattar

Pakistan Pakistan No trust in PPP moves MQM-P to look up to 'powerful', says Farooq Sattar

No trust in PPP moves MQM-P to look up to 'powerful', says Farooq Sattar

20 February,2023 03:53 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar on Monday said it was looking up to "powerful circles" as it did not trust the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Talking to the media, he said the census was not a single political party’s concern and everyone living in Karachi should be counted. “Census takes place after ten years, however, the last census took place after a lapse of 17 years and the recent is going to be held after five years”, he added.

He said they foresaw the census being mired by politics too as the number of Karachi residents would again be dropped [in the census]. “Every apartment must be counted separately as there is not a single home in a building”, he added. The number of union councils, he said, was brought down.