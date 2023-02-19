Police directed to stay alert in Mianwali, DG Khan ahead of JBT

Pakistan Pakistan Police directed to stay alert in Mianwali, DG Khan ahead of JBT

Punjab interim govt decides to arrest only those going against law

19 February,2023 07:55 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Punjab interim government on Sunday directed the police in Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan to stay alert to ensure peace ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Jail Bharo Tehreek (JBT).

Punjab interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi decided this at a meeting which was attended by Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, the province’s Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar, and others. The government decided against arresting those courting voluntary arrests but it decided to arrest those going "against the law".