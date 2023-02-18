Chaudhry Shujaat calls for national consensus to address challenges

18 February,2023 10:12 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Chaudhry Shujaat on Saturday said national political consensus must be formulated to address the country’s challenges.

He said this at a meeting with Sindh governor Kamran Tessori which was attended by federal minister Chaudhry Saalik Hussain, and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain. All the leaders discussed the country’s political situation.

Mr Shujaat said only a single political party could not tackle the country’s challenges adding all the parties should contribute to steering the country out of crises. “The government should try its best to provide relief to the masses”, he added.

Mr Tessori said it was the need of the hour to register collective efforts to combat economic challenges adding the country’s stability was the most important task.