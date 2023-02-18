Economy would have been better if PTI govt was not toppled, claims Hammad

18 February,2023 08:14 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar claimed on Saturday the country’s economy would be in a better shape today had the PTI government not been toppled.

Talking to the media, he said today Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had claimed that the country had defaulted. “A few days ago, federal minister for planning and development Ahsan Iqbal had said that those talking about a default were the country’s enemies”, he added. We would have tackled the challenges, he said, had the PTI been still in power.

He said non-serious statements uttered by Finance Minister (FM) Ishaq Dar and former FM Miftah Ismail led the country’s economy to the brink of default. “Pakistan’s forex reserves have dropped below $3 billion”, he added.