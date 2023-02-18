CEC replies to President over election date

Pakistan Pakistan CEC replies to President over election date

'Constitution does not allow ECP to announce NA election date'

18 February,2023 05:51 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Saturday replied to President Dr Arif Alvi’s letter inviting him to deliberate on the date for election.

The president had stated that he waited anxiously that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would realise its constitutional duties to proceed and act accordingly but was extremely dismayed by the commission’s poignant approach to this important matter.

Read Also: ECP floats its 'unbiasedness'



The CEC wrote that the President's office was the top constitutional body adding the ECP expected it to be unbiased. “We expect the president will guide other institutions”, he added. The ECP, he said, would look forward to the president to use better words for the constitutional institution in the future.

The CEC penned that the president was liable to give the date for the election only if the National Assembly was dissolved, but the governor was authorized to give an election date if a provincial assembly were dissolved. “The constitution does not allow the ECP to announce the date for elections”, he added.