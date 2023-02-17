ECP floats its 'unbiasedness'

Pakistan Pakistan ECP floats its 'unbiasedness'

ECP floats its ‘unbiasedness’

17 February,2023 08:04 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday stated that it was working within the constitutional limits and not subscribing to anyone’s directions.

The commission stated that it performed its duties independently without any biases adding the benches constituted by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had fixed hundreds of petitions.

Read Also: Asad warns CEC against violation of constitution



Citing examples of its projects, it stated that it conducted a successful election on 48 Senate seats, 19 National Assembly seats, and 40 Provincial Assembly seats adding it was still in preparations to hold the election on 65 National Assembly seats.

Know More: ECP takes notice of Imran Khan’s presser 'targeting CEC'

Mentioning local government elections in Sindh and Balochistan, it stated that it held the LG elections successfully. “The process of delimitation for general elections has been completed”, it added.

