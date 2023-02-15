Asad warns CEC against violation of constitution

Pakistan Pakistan Asad warns CEC against violation of constitution

Asad warns CEC against violation of constitution

15 February,2023 06:37 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar warned on Wednesday the Chief Election Commissioner against the violation of the constitution.

Speaking to media, Mr Umar warned the ECP CEC that if he violates the constitution, he will be held accountable. Reminding the electoral watchdog of its role, Mr Umar claimed, "The ECP was not showing neutrality."

Blaming the ECP for creating the situation of political crisis in the country, Mr Umar said, "With the existence of the political crisis, the situation of economic crisis was created."

He schooled Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, saying, "When Dar was abroad, he was giving tough time to former finance minister Miftah Ismail. He blamed Miftah for not dealing with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a right way."

Mr Umar questioned, “If the agreement was also underway with the IMF, then on what issues were the negotiations with the international lender going”?

Read also: Asad Umar recalls demand of snap polls

On Tuesday, On Tuesday, Mr Umar reiterated the demand of holding snap polls.

Speaking to media flanked by fellow leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Hammad Azhar, Mr Umar talked about the "Jail Bharo Movement," saying, "Besides the workers, the bigwigs of the party are also ready to court arrest."

Mr Umar stated, citing the Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision, "It has been over four days since the LHC gave a ruling on holding elections in Punjab.""But the governor has not announced the elections in the province."

Taking a jibe at the incumbent government, Mr Umar said, "The entire mass is looking at how the coalition government is escaping the elections."

Reminding his opponents of the supremacy of the constitution, Mr. Umar said, "There is no bigger crime than to violate the constitution."

He cited the opinions of the legal experts, saying, "The act of violation of the constitution is equivalent to sedition as per the legal community."

