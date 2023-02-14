Asad Umar recalls demand of snap polls

Former federal minister stresses need on supremacy of law

14 February,2023 07:12 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar reiterated on Tuesday the demand of holding snap polls.

Speaking to media flanked by fellow leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Hammad Azhar, Mr Umar talked about the "Jail Bharo Movement," saying, "Besides the workers, the bigwigs of the party are also ready to court arrest."

Mr Umar stated, citing the Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision, "It has been over four days since the LHC gave a ruling on holding elections in Punjab.""But the governor has not announced the elections in the province."

Taking a jibe at the incumbent government, Mr Umar said, "The entire mass is looking at how the coalition government is escaping the elections."

Reminding his opponents of the supremacy of the constitution, Mr. Umar said, "There is no bigger crime than to violate the constitution."

He cited the opinions of the legal experts, saying, "The act of violation of the constitution is equivalent to sedition as per the legal community."