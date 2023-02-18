Interim CM Naqvi promises all-out relief for masses in Ramzan package

Pakistan Pakistan Interim CM Naqvi promises all-out relief for masses in Ramzan package

Interim CM Naqvi promises all-out relief for masses in Ramzan package

18 February,2023 05:24 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had ordered significant relief for the people in the upcoming Ramzan package and various instructions were issued in this regard.

In the package, special bazars and cash to the household were presented as instructions and almost Rs12 billion would be spent on 313 Ramzan bazars.

In the Ramzan package, household would be given cash of Rs5000 and almost Rs40 billion would be spent in this regard. In Punjab, it is also put forward as an advice to give free electricity for up to 100 units and an estimate value of Rs25 billion would be spent.

Interim CM formulated ministerial committee for the relief package which would provide its recommendations and suggestions for providing relief to the masses.

